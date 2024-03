Storm down Rangers in final CHLGOTW of the season

The Guelph Storm downed the Kitchener Rangers 5-2 Tuesday night in the final CHL Game of the Week of the 2023-24 season.

Vilmer Alriksson (VAN), Wil McFadden, Quinn Beauchesne, Braeden Bowman and Jake Karabela (WSH) scored for the Storm (31-27-7) while Damian Slavik made 18 saves to record his eighth win of the season.

Hunter Brzustewicz and Simon Motew had goals for Kitchener (41-23-2) while Jackson Parsons stopped 23 shots.

The win pushed the Storm into sole possession of fifth place in the OHL’s Western Conference with just five days left in the regular season. If the OHL Playoffs started today, the Rangers and Storm would meet in the first round.

Kitchener are already locked into the fourth seed in the Western Conference but have now dropped back-to-back contests. With his goal, Brzustewicz moved to 90 points to place him in a tie for the scoring lead among CHL defencemen alongside Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh.

With the win, Guelph are 3-0-1 in their last four.