Stonehouse earns ELC with Oilers

Ottawa 67’s forward Brady Stonehouse has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Stonehouse, who went undrafted at the 2022 NHL Draft, was invited to this years Oilers development camp and NHL training camp where he earned himself a contract.

In 2022-23, Stonehouse led the 67’s with 37 goals while his 57 points ranked third.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, Stonehouse has amassed 92 points (55 goals) in 137 games for the 67’s.