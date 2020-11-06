Sting’s Perreault signs with Ducks

Perreault, 18, led the Sarnia Sting in goals (39) and powerplay goals (15), and ranked second among team leaders with 70 points in 57 games in 2019-20. The 5-11, 192-pound forward also ranked tied for fifth in powerplay goals and tied for 10th in goals among OHL leaders.

Selected 27th overall by Anaheim in the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after scoring 55 points in 63 games with Sarnia, becoming the fifth 16-year-old rookie to reach the 30-goal mark since 2009-10 (Cole Perfetti, Matt Puempel, Alex Galchenyuk, Arthur Kaliyev). Among OHL rookies in 2018-19, Perrault ranked second in goals, tied for second in powerplay goals (7) and game-winning goals (5), and fourth in scoring.

A native of Montreal, Perreault’s father, Yanic, scored 516 points in 859 career NHL games with Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville, Phoenix, and Chicago from 1993-2008.

