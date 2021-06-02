MENU
June 2, 2021

Steelheads’ Washkurak signs with Blues

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

 

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Keean Washkurak to a three-year entry-level contract.

Washkurak was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 155 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Washkurak, 19, spent the majority of the 2020-21 season with HK Levice in Slovakia. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward logged 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and 110 penalty minutes in 21 regular-season games and 26 penalty minutes in four postseason appearances.

Previously, the Kitchener, Ontario native played three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Mississauga Steelheads, accumulating 114 points (44 goals, 70 assists) and 152 penalty minutes in 176 regular-season games.

For more information visit nhl.com/blues.

