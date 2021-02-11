MENU
February 11, 2021

Statement from OHL Commissioner David Branch

Ontario Hockey League

First and foremost, the Ontario Hockey League is anxious to return to play and eager to get our players back on the ice to drop the puck on a 2020-21 Regular Season. As we have for many months, we continue to work hard toward ensuring a safe return to play for everyone.

We are encouraged by our ongoing discussions with Government and Public Health agencies, but have not yet arrived at an approved Return to Play framework for the coming season.

The League will share more information with our players, families, staff, billets and tremendous fans as a finalized plan for a safe return to the ice becomes available.

