Start of 2024-25 CHL regular season begins journey to 2025 NHL Draft

The start of the 2024-25 CHL regular season also begins the path to the 2025 NHL Draft.

While TSN’s Bob McKenzie unveiled his preseason Top 20 Thursday, players performance over the next nine months will determine every single selection.

A new addition to the calendar this season is the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada. Scheduled for Nov. 26 in London and Nov. 27 in Oshawa, the game will feature the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s Member Leagues – WHL, OHL & QMJHL – face-off against the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series.

2025 NHL Draft CHL notes

* Ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, plenty of eyes will be on the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads, who feature a pair of promising NHL prospects in right winger Porter Martone and goaltender Jack Ivankovic. Martone led the Steelheads with 33 goals last season, while Ivankovic registered a 2.72 GAA, which was the best among any OHL rookie in 2023-24.

* There will also be lots of attention on a pair of prospects in Erie, Pennsylvania, as projected 2025 NHL Draft first-round picks Matthew Schaefer and Malcolm Spence of the Erie Otters appear set for big seasons in the OHL. Spence finished second on the Otters in scoring with 62 points (19G-43A) in 66 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Schaefer, an OHL All-Rookie First Team member last season, played an important role in Canada’s gold-medal victories at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

* On the heels of winning the Memorial Cup in 2024, left winger Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit) will look to build on what was a special 2023-24 season. One of just six OHL players to have ever been granted exceptional status, Misa tallied 75 points last season – which was the most ever by a Spirit player in their 16-year-old season.

* Among some of the other notable 2025 NHL Draft prospects to follow in the OHL include Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67’s), Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts), Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), and Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs), who is the reigning OHL Rookie of the Year. After setting rookie records for points (64) and assists (51) for the Bulldogs in 2023-24, O’Brien was selected to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team.

* Out west in the WHL, a lot of focus ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft will be on centremen Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals), who are among a group of WHL skaters projected to be taken in the first round. McQueen set personal bests in goals (21) and assists (30) in 2023-24, while Reschny ranked within the top five among WHL rookies for both assists (38) and scoring (59 points) last season.

* Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen will be looking to build upon what was a remarkable rookie campaign in the WHL. The 17-year-old registered a 26-4-1-1 record, 2.46 GAA, .907 SV% and six shutouts in 2023-24. His six clean sheets matched a WHL record for shutouts by a rookie in a single season. He also became the first goaltender in Cougars’ history to record shutouts in back-to-back WHL playoff games.

* Some of the other notable 2025 NHL Draft prospects in the WHL include Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants), Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds), Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans), and Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings). All four of these skaters participated in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, with Schmidt, Cootes and Smith coming away with a gold medal with Team Canada.

* It is set to be a strong year for the QMJHL as they have several players projected as first-round picks for the 2025 NHL Draft, highlighted by centreman Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats). Named to the QMJHL’s 2023-24 Rookie All-Star team, Desnoyers finished third in the QMJHL in rookie scoring with 56 points last season. Along with Schaefer and Ivankovic, Desnoyers also helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

* In the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region of Québec, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens will be a QMJHL club that is closely followed thanks in part to their group of promising group of 2025 NHL Draft prospects, which are highlighted by left winger Émile Guité and defenceman Alex Huang. Both were named to the QMJHL’s Rookie All-Star team last season. Guité was also named the QMJHL Rookie of the Year after finishing second among QMJHL rookies in both goals (25) and points (57).

* In addition to this trio, Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) and Bill Zonnon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) are among some of the other talented QMJHL prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Carbonneau scored 31 goals and 59 points in his first full season in the QMJHL in 2023-24, while Zonnon recorded 40 assists to go along with 58 points.