Stars aligned for Gojsic to join Rockets

Seemingly, the stars aligned for Hiroki Gojsic to join the Kelowna Rockets.

After an impressive rookie season in the BCHL with Penticton – 21 points in 36 games and a championship ring – he wanted to challenge himself more. To do that, he knew he had to come to the CHL.

On May 30, Kelowna signed Kanjyu Gojsic, Hiroki’s younger brother and the 48th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

A day later, the Rockets acquired Hiroki’s rights from Victoria and inked the former 23rd overall pick (2021).

“Kelowna is a great place to play and a great organization and I’m happy to be here,” Gojsic said. “The opportunity that the WHL gives, I wanted to play with better players and against the best players. That was the main reason I decided to switch.

“I had a slow start this year but the guys have been great to me and I’ve picked it up recently.”

Just three days ago, he had the best game of his WHL career; a four-point outing that included his first career hat-trick in an 8-5 loss to Spokane. In his last six games, he’s recorded seven points (four goals).

“I’ve just tried to play my game which is being fast, strong and shooting the puck,” he said. “I just let my hard work take care of the rest of it.”

Another factor in Gojsic’s decision to join the CHL was that he is draft eligible this season; in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings, he was the 94th ranked North American skater.

“I just looked at my ranking, told myself ‘that’s where you are right now’ and took it as motivation to get better,” he said.

In 49 games, Gojsic has 13 goals and 29 points. The Rockets currently sit two games under .500 (22-24-3) but possess a comfortable eight-point gap to Tri-City, the first team on the outside looking in of the WHL playoffs.

Focus on a third consecutive postseason berth remains top of mind for Gojsic but the thought of lining up with his brother, hopefully sooner than later, has crossed his mind.

“It’s one of those unwritten things,” he said. “We don’t talk about it but we definitely hint it sometimes … we’re extremely close. I talk to him almost every single day. He’s my best friend.”