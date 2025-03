Stars agree to deal with MacDonell

Brampton Steelheads forward Angus MacDonell has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

MacDonell has 25 goals and 49 points in 40 games this season. A year ago, he set career highs in goals (32), assists (30) and points (62).

Selected 13th overall by Sarnia in the 2021 OHL Draft, the Toronto native has played in 221 OHL games where he has amassed 173 points (96 goals). MacDonell has also suited up on the international stage as he won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Dallas selected the 19-year-old 189th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.