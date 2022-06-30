Standout selections from 2021 CHL Import Draft

On Friday, all 60 CHL member teams will get the chance to add European talent to their rosters through the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Last year, a number of players selected made immediate impacts with their teams in 2021-22 highlighting how effective, and important, the CHL Import Draft is to team success.

Jakub Demek — Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL (47th overall)

On a stacked Oil Kings roster, Demek helped his side to their third Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions in the last decade.

The Slovakian notched 54 points (20 goals) in 55 games and then tallied 17 points in 19 postseason contests. He was fifth in points among all Oil Kings skaters in the regular season while his 13 power play assists led all forwards in that category. He tied for third in postseason points among all Edmonton skaters.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect took the second most faceoffs on the Oil Kings during the regular season and won 51.2 per cent of his draws.

Niko Huutanen — Everett Silvertips / WHL (2nd overall)

Huuhtanen’s rookie season in the WHL was simply explosive.

The Finn led all WHL rookies in goals with 37 while his 77 points ranked second. Furthermore, his 13 power play goals were the most among league rookies while his 220 shots ranked third. His seven game-winners were part of a three-way tie among all WHL rookies and his 1.18 point-per-game average was second best.

Unfortunately for the Silvertips, the Tampa Bay Lighting draft pick is headed back to Finland next season; he signed a two-year contract with Jukurit, who play in Finland’s top professional league, Liiga.

Vinzenz Rohrer — Ottawa 67’s / OHL (27th overall)

Rohrer’s 48 points were the 11th most in the OHL in 2021-22 while his 26 goals ranked sixth.

The Austrian led the 67’s in both categories in the regular season and also ranked first, or tied for first, in power play goals (seven), power play points (15) and shorthanded goals (2).

His strong rookie campaign was rewarded with a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. The 17-year-old is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Matyas Sapovaliv — Saginaw Spirit / OHL (15th overall)

Sapovaliv’s debut OHL season saw him place fourth among all rookies in scoring with 54 points, as did his 34 assists.

The Spirit forward tied for third in team scoring while his 18 goals ranked fifth. Eighteen of his points (seven goals) came on the power play in 2021-22.

The Czech center took a staggering 1,369 faceoffs, and won 51.9 per cent of his draws. Only two players in the OHL took more faceoffs than Sapovalic, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft next month.

David Spacek — Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL (67th overall)

Spacek led all rookie QMJHL d-men in goals (12), assists (38) and points (50) this season in a brilliant debut campaign that saw him claim the Raymond Lagace Award as the QMJHL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Czech d-man was a stud on the power play where he led all rookies with 20 assists on the man advantage while his eight goals ranked third in the QMJHL and led all defencemen.

His +21 was the third best by a rookie in the league while he was also named to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Spacek is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft that will be held in Montreal July 7-8.