Let’s be honest: the name Samuel St-Hilaire was one of, if not the most surprising names among the invites to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp.

But upon closer examination, there is more and more logic.

If the Sherbrooke Phoenix goalkeeper is one of the four goalkeepers – all from the QMJHL – invited to the selection camp led by Alan Letang, it’s because he has always proven doubters wrong, standing out later than others. And he will try to do the same, starting this week in Oakville, ON.

The Phoenix selected St-Hilaire in the ninth round of the 2020 QMJHL draft when he had just spent almost the entire season at the Midget Espoir level. He had played only two games in the Quebec M18AAA League with the Chevaliers de Lévis.

During his draft year, he still played in Lévis. After that season, the Phoenix invited him to spend time with the team while facing the Charlottetown Islanders in the playoffs.

The Beauce-born goalie received a lesson that greatly impacted him.

“I saw what it took to play in the QMJHL. I watched Xavier Parent, Joshua Roy, and Julien Anctil prepare. They had maturity, and I thought I needed that to play in junior ranks.

“I lacked maturity. I always had talent, but two years ago, I understood that hard work was important for success, that I needed to have that mentality. The following summer, I worked hard, and in the fall, I entered the league.”

His arrival happened last year when he was already 18. But he quickly made his mark with the Phoenix: he secured the title of starting goalkeeper before Olivier Adam arrived during the Q’s trade period

But St-Hilaire’s 2023-2024 campaign started on a sour note. After an invitation to the Boston Bruins’ Rookie Tournament, he was sent back to Sherbrooke without getting a chance to participate in the main camp.

“At that time, I didn’t see myself at the Team Canada Junior camp,” said the 6-foot-2 goaltender.

That’s where it gets interesting.

A stunning start to the season

The native of Saint-Elzéard-de-Beauce had an extraordinary start to the season, with seven wins in his first 11 starts. His goals-against average of 2.29 is currently the third-best in the QMJHL and his save percentage of .920 ranks fifth.

This has also had an impact on the Phoenix, which is one of the pleasant surprises in the QMJHL. Originally, this season was supposed to be the first year of a rebuilding cycle after reaching the semi-finals in the 2022-2023 campaign. Subsequently, players like Joshua Roy, Justin Gill, Ethan Gauthier, and Tyson Hinds, to name a few, all departed.

Currently, the Phoenix are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 15-13-3.

In a way, this disappointment may have been useful for St-Hilaire.

“This summer, I was already disappointed not to have been drafted, and I still participated in two NHL training camps,” he said. “I wanted to show these teams that they had made a mistake. Every time I’ve experienced disappointment, I’ve been able to prove what I’m really capable of.”

What was the turning point for St-Hilaire? Why did he suddenly appear on the radar of Hockey Canada officials?

“I am a goalkeeper with character, with heart,” he emphasized. “Every time someone criticizes me, a light goes on in my head. I tell myself that I have to work on it, 100 per cent. Every time I receive criticism, I take it personally, but that’s what makes me grow, as a person and as a goalkeeper.”

A Fulfilled Head Coach

The 19-year-old goaltender had to earn the trust of Gilles Bouchard who arrived as the new head coach of the Estrie team after five seasons in the American Hockey League. “He didn’t know any players in the league,” as he himself admits.

“He had just returned from the Bruins’ camp, but I didn’t know him. But I started to realize that he was a young player with a lot of tools. He has the size, possesses good footwork, understands the game, and knows what’s happening around him. For a goaltender who is only 6 feet 2 inches, I think he covers a lot of space.”

Once again, the hard work ethic quickly comes up when Bouchard lists the qualities of his goaltender.

“He never gives up. When he concedes a goal, he is not affected. He remains focused and works hard.

“It’s great to see his progression and consistency. He is now one of the best goalkeepers in the QMJHL. I’m glad he has the opportunity to showcase himself with Team Canada.”

The scenario could not have unfolded in a better way for St-Hilaire: Bouchard, his head coach and assistant with the Canadian junior team, called him last weekend to deliver the good news.

“I didn’t really expect it,” said St-Hilaire. “People mentioned it to me a bit, but I had no expectations. When I learned the news, I was more in shock than overwhelmed with emotions. Gilles told me he was proud of me, and I was too.

“My goal is to work hard to earn a spot.”

Invaluable Support

An advantage for St-Hilaire is that several people he knows well can help him. Obviously, one might think of the presence of Bouchard among the coaching staff of the Canadian junior team.

“He will be the one I know the most at the camp, so I will be more comfortable,” he said, referring to his head coach with the Sherbrooke team. “He is an excellent person and an excellent coach. That will give me a big boost.”

But the help that is perhaps less thought of is that of a former member of Team Canada Junior whom fans got to know during the gold medal conquest last year.

Roy was St-Hilaire’s teammate last season with the Phoenix, and both come from the same region in Beauce. Obviously, the Montreal Canadiens prospect wanted to reach out to his former goalie.

“He’s a good friend; we’ve known each other since we were young,” said the Saint-Elzéard-de-Beauce goalie. “He sent me a text to congratulate me and told me what to expect.

“He didn’t say much. He simply advised me to be myself, to show them what I was capable of. He told me to work hard.”

And with the desire to silence the critics once again.