Spokane head coach Smith to lead Canada at 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Spokane Chiefs head coach Ryan Smith will lead Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, from Jan. 19 – Feb. 1, 2024.

Smith has previous international experience behind the bench as he won a silver medal as an assistant coach with Canada Red at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won silver and bronze as an assistant with Canada West at the 2012 and 2013 World Junior A Hockey Challenge.

Furthermore, Saint John Sea Dogs head coach Travis Crickard will serve as assistant coach.

Of the 18 players named to Canada’s roster, seven are WHL draft picks, highlighted by Prince Albert’s first overall pick in 2023 Daxon Rudolph. In fact, all seven WHL prospects were first round selections earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the tremendous athletes, coaches and staff who have been selected to represent Canada in men’s hockey at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games,” said Katherine Henderson (Thunder Bay, ON), president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and co-chair of Canada’s Winter Caucus of Sport. “Wearing the Maple Leaf at the Games is an incredible honour and we know fans across our country will be cheering on this group and the rest of Team Canada on as it goes for gold.”

The roster was selected by Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), Hockey Canada’s U17 head scout, and Kurt Keats (Winnipeg, MB), manager of hockey operations. A long list of players was shared by Hockey Canada’s 13 Members in the summer, with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Rob Simpson (Ontario), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic) and Darrell Woodley (Ontario) also providing input.

The men’s hockey portion of the tournament will take place at the Gangneung Hockey Centre from Jan. 27 – 31.

Seven WHL prospects named to Canada’s 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Goaltenders:

Carter Esler — Spokane

Defencemen:

Ryan Lin — Vancouver

Daxon Rudolph — Prince Albert

Keaton Verhoeff — Victoria

Forwards:

Mathis Preston — Spokane

Liam Ruck — Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck — Medicine Hat