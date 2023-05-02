Spits captain Maggio signs ELC with Islanders

Windsor Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.

Maggio led the OHL in goals (54) and points (111) as he appeared in 66 games in 2022-23. The 20-year-old’s +41 was the second best in the OHL while his 311 shots led the league.

Over the course of 212 games with Ottawa and Windsor, Maggio recorded 99 points and 217 points. After the Spitfires were eliminated from the OHL playoffs, Maggio appeared in three games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders where he recorded two assists.

Maggio was the 142nd overall pick by New York in the 2022 NHL Draft.