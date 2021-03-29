Spitfires’ Angle signs with Blue Jackets

Columbus, OH – The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Tyler Angle to a three-year entry level contract beginning in the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Angle was selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round pick, 212th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Angle, 20, who is currently on an amateur tryout contract with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, has registered four goals and three assists for seven points with a +2 plus/minus rating in six contests with the club this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals and ranks sixth in points and leads Monsters rookies in goals and ranks second in points. The 5-10, 178-pound forward has recorded points in his first five AHL contests, including two multi-point efforts. He notched a goal in his professional debut on March 5 at Chicago (Antoine Bibeau).

The Niagara Falls, Ontario native has recorded 61-71-132 and 120 penalty minutes in 228 career games with the Windsor Spitfires from 2016-20. He set career highs in goals, assists, points and plus/minus rating in 2019-20 after collecting 29-38-67 with 38 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating in 62 games. He finished tied for the team lead in assists and points and ranked third in goals and power play goals (7, tied) on the campaign.

