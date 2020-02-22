Spirit’s Perfetti reaches triple digits following two-point night

Saginaw Spirit winger Cole Perfetti is the latest CHL skater to hit the century mark this season.

Picking up a pair of assists in Friday’s 10-6 road victory over the Sudbury Wolves, the performance pushed Perfetti to 100 points on the season, counting 34 goals and 66 assists across 55 appearances.

The fourth-ranked North American prospect ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft, Perfetti’s sophomore campaign has been a continuation of his impressive rookie showing with the Spirit a year ago in which he led all league first years in goals (37) and points (74), helping him earn a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

In reaching 100 points, Perfetti is the first Spirit skater to do so since Jack Combs tallied 42 goals and 58 assists during the 2007-08 campaign.

Century Club Leaderboard

1. Marco Rossi (OTT) – 103 points (33 goals and 70 assists) in 48 games

2. Alexis Lafreniere (RIM) – 101 points (29 goals and 72 assists) in 46 games

3. Cole Perfetti (SAG) – 100 points (34 goals and 66 assists) in 55 games