Spirit’s Klepov signs ELC with Anaheim

Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Klepov’s rookie season in Saginaw was nothing short of sensational as he led the OHL in scoring with 97 points. He also became the first rookie to lead any CHL Member League in scoring since Patrick Kane did so with the London Knights in 2006-07.

His 37 goals tied a Spirit rookie franchise record while his 60 assists and point total set new franchise benchmarks for a first-year player.

Anaheim selected the 18-year-old 15th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.