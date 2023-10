Spirit win latest I-75 Divide Cup contest over Flint

Photo credit: Eric Young

The Saginaw Spirit took bragging rights in the latest I-75 Divide Cup contest after a 2-1 victory over the Flint Firebirds in Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Zayne Parekh and Dean Loukus scored twice for the Spirit while Andrew Oke made 24 saves. Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had the primary assist on both Spirit goals. In defeat, Kaden Pitre had Flint’s lone goal while Nathan Day (EDM) made 21 saves.

#VegasBorn prospect Matyas Sapovaliv sets up Dean Loukus and @SpiritHockey have a third period lead in the #CHLGOTW! pic.twitter.com/sh6Bt0FnQB — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 12, 2023

Parekh, one of the top defencemen that will be available in the 2024 NHL Draft, got his first goal of the season at 15:26 of the first to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Pitre tied the game with 48.2 seconds left in the second period on his third goal of the season before Loukus scored the eventual game-winner at 6:26 of the third.

Saginaw, the fourth ranked club in the Week 2 CHL Top 10 rankings, have won three straight to move to 3-1-0 while the Firebirds dropped to 0-4-0.