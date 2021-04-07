Spirit grad Solovyov signs with Flames

Calgary, AB – The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman IIya Solovyov to a three-year entry-level contract.

Solovyov, a native of Mogilev, Belarus, spent the season with Minsk Dynamo (KHL) where he had a pair of goals and added seven assists for nine points and 36 penalty minutes in 41 games. He played the 2019-20 season with the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) where he scored seven goals and had 33 assists for 40 points in 53 games.

Solovyov was Calgary’s seventh round (205th overall) pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

