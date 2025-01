Spellacy pens ELC with Blackhawks

Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 18-year-old has recorded 25 points (11 goals) in 40 games this season. A third round pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, the Cleveland, OH., native has played 154 games with the Spits where he’s amassed 80 points.

A bronze medallist with the USA at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Spellacy was the 72nd overall pick by Chicago in the 2024 NHL Draft.