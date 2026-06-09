Smith, Woodall, and Kearsey named finalists for the CHL’s 2025-26 Humanitarian of the Year

Shane Smith of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Carson Woodall of the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) and Marcus Kearsey of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) have been named finalists for the 2025-26 CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award, presented annually to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community.

The three finalists are the recipients of their respective league awards: the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, the OHL’s Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy and the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The winner of the 2025-26 CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award will be announced at the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15 in Toronto, Ont.

Over the years, the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award has been won by several notable players, including Simon Gamache (Val-d’Or Foreurs / QMJHL), Jim Vandermeer (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Chris Campoli (Erie Otters / OHL), Colin Fraser (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Luke Prokop (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), Dalyn Wakely (North Bay Battalion / OHL), Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) and, most recently, Maxwell Jardine (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL).

WHL Nominee – Shane Smith (Kelowna Rockets)

33G-35A, 68 PTS, -5 in 61 GP during the 2025-26 season

Acquired by Kelowna in a mid-season trade, Shane Smith made an immediate impact with the Rockets both on and off the ice during the 2025-26 campaign. The 21-year-old from Cessford, Alta., recorded 68 points, including 33 goals and 35 assists, in 61 regular-season games while quickly establishing himself as a leader in the dressing room and throughout the community.

Smith became just the second Kelowna Rockets player to be named WHL Humanitarian of the Year, following Ty Hurley, who captured the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy in 2023-24. It also marked the third straight season in which Smith was recognized as a finalist for the WHL award, following previous nominations with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2024 and the Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2025.

Known for his professionalism, accountability and commitment to giving back, Smith was heavily involved in school visits, fan engagement events, sponsor appearances and team-led community initiatives throughout the year.

His most personal initiative, “Shane Scores for Maia,” began during his time with the Hurricanes. Through the program, Smith donated $25 for every point he recorded to the Canadian CMV Foundation in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth.

In total, Smith donated $1,800 while helping raise awareness for congenital CMV, a common viral infection that can be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy and affects approximately one in 200 newborns in Canada.

Through his work in the community and his commitment to using his platform for a meaningful cause, Smith has made a lasting impact across the WHL and exemplified the values represented by the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award.

OHL Nominee – Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)

12G-51A, 63 PTS, +17 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season

Carson Woodall has raised more than $175,000 for cancer research through “Woody’s Hoodies,” an initiative inspired by his two grandmothers: the late Nana O’Brien and Nana Woodall, who has also battled cancer.

What began as a personal tribute has grown into one of Windsor-Essex’s most recognizable community fundraising efforts. Through creativity, leadership and a deep commitment to giving back, Woodall has helped “Woody’s Hoodies” reach minor hockey teams, schools, local businesses and families across the region.

His fundraising efforts have included organizing and participating in minor hockey tournaments, partnering with community organizations and twice rappelling down one of Windsor’s tallest buildings to raise awareness and support for cancer-related causes. While hoodies remain the initiative’s signature item, Woodall has also expanded the campaign to include other fundraising apparel and merchandise.

Named the 2025 Youth Philanthropist of the Year by the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation, Woodall has supported organizations such as Play for a Cure, the Windsor Cancer Foundation and Erie Shores Hospice. His signature “Woody’s Hoodies” have become a familiar sight throughout the community, with more than 5,500 items sold, including over 4,800 customized hoodies.

A Belle River, Ont., native and former 10th-round pick of the Spitfires, Woodall also enjoyed a standout season on the ice, finishing with 63 points in 68 games and earning recognition as an OHL Defenceman of the Year finalist. He also placed second in Western Conference voting in the OHL Coaches Poll for both most improved player and best offensive defenceman.

Woodall is the first player in Windsor Spitfires history to be named OHL Humanitarian of the Year, an honour that recognizes both his impact in the community and the difference he has made beyond the rink.

QMJHL Nominee – Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

15G-40A, 55 PTS, -7 in 62 GP during the 2025-26 season

For the second time in three years, Marcus Kearsey was named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year, earning the honour in recognition of his outstanding community involvement, leadership and excellence on the ice.

The Charlottetown Islanders captain previously received the award in 2023-24, further cementing his reputation as one of the QMJHL’s top leaders both on and off the ice.

Kearsey’s recognition continues a remarkable run for the Islanders. Since each league winner becomes a finalist for the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award, Charlottetown has now represented the QMJHL for the honour in four of the last five seasons, including each of the last three. That stretch includes Kearsey in 2023-24 and 2025-26, Maxwell Jardine in 2024-25 and Brett Budgell in 2022-23.

Over the past four seasons, Kearsey has consistently stood out for his dedication to charitable and social initiatives throughout the Charlottetown community. Widely respected for his positive attitude, professionalism and leadership, he has played an active role in numerous team and community events while encouraging teammates to get involved as well.

Should Kearsey be named CHL Humanitarian of the Year, the Islanders would become the first club in CHL history to win the award in consecutive seasons after Jardine captured the honour in 2024-25.

On the ice, Kearsey enjoyed the best offensive season of his QMJHL career, recording a personal-high 55 points, including 15 goals and 40 assists, in 62 games. He finished fifth among QMJHL defencemen in scoring, while his five power-play goals and three game-winning goals both ranked second among league blueliners.

Kearsey’s continued impact in Charlottetown — paired with his best season on the ice — has made him one of the CHL’s most accomplished leaders in 2025-26.