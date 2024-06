Six CHL players to represent USA at 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase

Six players from the OHL will represent the USA at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., next month.

Goaltender Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie), defencemen Lukas Fischer (Sarnia) and Matthew Mania (Flint) as well as forwards Quentin Musty (Sudbury), Carey Terrance (Erie) and Joey Willis (Saginaw) will all play in the four-team event that also includes Canada, Finland and Sweden.

The World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation for players seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2025 World Juniors that will take place in Ottawa from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5.

Hillebrandt and Terrance (ANA) were both part of the USA’s 2024 gold medal winning squad at the 2024 World Juniors. Earlier this month, Willis (NSH) won the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow with the Spirit.

The World Junior Summer Showcase will take place July 26 – Aug. 3. The full schedule is available here.

Goaltenders

Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie – OHL)

Defencemen

Lukas Fischer (Sarnia – OHL)

Matthew Mania (Flint – OHL)

Forwards

Quentin Musty (Sudbury – OHL)

Carey Terrance (Erie – OHL)

Joey Willis (Saginaw – OHL)