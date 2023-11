Silvertips take down no. 1 ranked Cougars in CHL Game of the Week

Photo credit: James Doyle

Austin Roest (NSH) scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the CHL Top 10’s no. 1 ranked Prince George Cougars 4-3 Tuesday night in the CHL Game of the Week.

Jesse Heslop and Julius Miettenen also scored for Everett while Ethan Chadwick made 36 saves. Zac Funk (2) and Bauer Dumanski scored for the hosts while Ty Young (VAN) stopped 11 shots before he was replaced by Joshua Ravensberg who turned aside 16 saves in relief.

Heslop gave Everett a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the opening frame before Funk’s first of the night levelled the scores at 14:29 as his intended pass hit the skate of Ty Gibson and went in. However, Roest restored the Silvertips’ lead with 51.2 seconds left in the period as he hammered home a one-time on the power play.

Roest’s second of the night came at 2:24 of the second as he ripped a wrister from the top of the left circle on an odd-man rush but Funk’s quick one-timer got Prince George within one at 15:57.

Everett restored its two-goal lead 2:07 into the third thanks to a nifty goal from Miettenen and while Dumanski again got Prince George within a goal at 7:35 on the breakaway, Chadwick shut the door the rest of the way to preserve the win.

The victory moved Everett to 17-10-1 while Prince George saw a four-game winning streak snapped. The Cougars’ 18 wins remain the most in the WHL this season.