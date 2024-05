Silvertips select DuPont first overall in 2024 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft online today.

With the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, the Everett Silvertips used the selection to take Exceptional Status defenceman Landon DuPont (Calgary, Alta. / Edge School U18 Prep).

With the second-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, the Prince Albert Raiders selected Victoria product Brock Cripps, a defenceman from St. George’s School U15 Prep.

Choosing third overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tri-City Americans selected defenceman Aden Bouchard (Airdrie, Alta. / Edge School U15 Prep).

Prince Albert wasn’t done after selecting Cripps second overall. The Raiders then traded up to acquire the fourth-overall selection from the Kelowna Rockets, using the pick to call the name of forward Ben Harvey (Edmonton, Alta. / Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep).

Of the 22 players selected, there were 15 forwards and seven defencemen chosen. Of those, nine came from Alberta, seven from Saskatchewan, four from Manitoba, and two came from British Columbia.

The top-three choices in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft were all defencemen.

A total of 10 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round, including an impressive five from the Edge School in Calgary – four from the U15 Prep program and one from the U18 Prep squad.

Players eligible for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft were 2009-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

2024 WHL Prospects Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

Name: Landon DuPont Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U18 Prep Stats: 30GP – 19G-43A–62 points

#2 – Prince Albert Raiders (from Seattle)

Name: Brock Cripps Position: Defence Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Team: St. George’s School U15 Prep Stats: 26GP – 25G-45A–70 points

#3 – Tri-City Americans

Name: Aden Bouchard Position: Defence Hometown: Airdrie, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 9G-27A–36 points

#4 – Prince Albert Raiders (from Regina)

Name: Ben Harvey Position: Forward Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 19G-33A–52 points

#5 – Edmonton Oil Kings

Name: Kayden Stroeder Position: Forward Hometown: Lanigan, Sask.

Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA Stats: 27GP – 58G-69A–127 points

#6 – Calgary Hitmen

Name: Calder Hamilton Position: Defence Hometown: Martensville, Sask.

Team: Martensville Marauders U15 AA Stats: 28GP – 35G-51A–86 points

#7 – Spokane Chiefs

Name: Ossie McIntyre Position: Forward Hometown: St. Alberta, Alta.

Team: St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA Stats: 34GP – 55G-49A–104 points

#8 – Victoria Royals

Name: Jacob Schwartz Position: Forward Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Team: St. George’s School U15 Prep Stats: 26GP – 30G-26A–56 points

#9 – Kelowna Rockets (from Prince Albert)

Name: Owen Hayden Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames Stats: 31GP – 1G-23A–24 points

#10 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Blake Chorney Position: Forward Hometown: Nipawin, Sask.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 24GP – 19G-23A–42 points

#11 – Seattle Thunderbirds (from Kelowna)

Name: Brock England Position: Forward Hometown: Airdrie, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 24GP – 18G-22A–40 points

#12 – Wenatchee Wild

Name: Boston Tait Position: Defence Hometown: Estevan, Sask.

Team: Estevan Bruins U15 AA Stats: 24GP – 18G-22A–40 points

#13 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: Tyden Lafournaise Position: Forward Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Gold Stats: 32GP – 66G-60A–126 points

#14 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Chase Surkan Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Team: Regina Pat Blues U15 AA Stats: 27GP – 73G-62A–135 points

#15 – Red Deer Rebels

Name: Graeme Pickering Position: Defence Hometown: St. Adolphe, Man.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U5 Prep Stats: 27GP – 7G-29A–36 points

#16 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Luke Ruptash Position: Forward Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.

Team: St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres Stats: 29GP – 28G-29A–57 points

#17– Swift Current Broncos

Name: Carter Moen Position: Forward Hometown: Swift Current, Sask.

Team: Swift Current Broncos U15 AA Stats: 25GP – 27G-20A–47 points

#18 – Victoria Royals (from Moose Jaw)

Name: Ludovic Perreault Position: Forward Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Brown Stats: 32GP – 67G-25A–92 points

#19 – Everett Silvertips

Name: Mirco Dufour Position: Forward Hometown: Rocky View, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 21GP – 21G-21A–42 points

#20 – Portland Winterhawks

Name: Jordin St. Louis Position: Forward Hometown: Airdrie, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 14G-27A–41 points

#21 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Dade Wotherspoon Position: Forward Hometown: Martensville, Sask.

Team: Martensville Marauders U15 AA Stats: 27GP – 53G-50A–103 points

#22 – Kamloops Blazers (from Saskatoon)

Name: Asher Gingras Position: Forward Hometown: Steinbach, Man.

Team: Eastman Selects U15 AAA Stats: 21GP – 30G-23A–53 points

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL offers a world-class player experience featuring three key cornerstones: hockey development, education, and a safe and positive environment for all participants. A diverse and inclusive organization, the WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 16 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for close to 60 years. The WHL is also a leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.