Silvertips secure spot in 2026 Memorial Cup final after win over Sagueneens

The Everett Silvertips advanced to the final of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota after a 6-1 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Friday’s semi-final.

Landon DuPont scored twice while Jaxsin Vaughan, Carter Bear (DET), Zackary Shantz and Julius Miettien (SEA) also found the back of the net. Between the pipes, Anders Miller made 25 saves.

For Chicoutimi, Tomas Lavoie (UTA) had their lone goal while Lucas Beckman (OTT) stopped 22 shots. Raphael Precourt turned away eight shots over the final period.

The Silvertips jumped ahead 7:56 into the first as Lukas Kaplan capitalized on Lavoie’s turnover before he fed Vaughan who buried his first on a power play.

However, Lavoie atoned himself quickly as levelled the score at 12:01 on a wrister from the right dot that bounced in and out so fast, the play wasn’t initially called dead.

The Tips managed to take a lead into the break though courtesy of DuPont’s first of the night as he ripped home a wrister from the slot to make it 2-1 at 13:59. In the process, he became the first defenceman granted exceptional status to score at a Memorial Cup.

The second frame saw the Silvertips take a stranglehold of the contest as they scored three times; Bear started the onslaught with his third as he converted on a partial break away at 5:39 before Shantz made it 4-1 at 12:35 as he buried a loose puck out front. DuPont’s second of the night came with 85 seconds left in the frame as powered home a one-time on a 4-on-3 advantage.

Miettinen grabbed his first of the tournament just 45 seconds into the final period as he converted on the power play to finish off a slick passing play that also featured Rylan Gould and Matias Vanhanen.

Everett will now face Kitchener – who haven’t played since Tuesday – in Sunday’s Memorial Cup final. Puck drop is 7pm ET / 4pm PT live on TSN, RDS, NHL Network and Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 22 – Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 – Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 – Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 (OT) Chicoutimi

May 25 – Game 4: Everett 2-6 Kitchener

May 26 – Game 5: Chicoutimi 2-3 Kitchener

May 27 – Game 6: Kelowna 0-4 Everett

May 29 – Semi-final: Chicoutimi 1-6 Everett

May 31 – Final: Kitchener vs. Everett — 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT