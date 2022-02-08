Silvertips netminder MacInnes named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips goaltender Koen MacInnes has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 6, 2022.

MacInnes turned aside all 24 shots he faced this past week, finishing with a 1-0-0-0 record and one shutout, helping Everett become the first WHL Club to reach 70 regular season points this past weekend.

The product of Burnaby, B.C. earned his third shutout of the 2021-22 season Saturday, February 5 as the Silvertips defeated the Prince George Cougars 6-0.

All three of the 20-year-old’s clean sheets this season have taken place on home ice.

MacInnes’ 13 wins this season are one shy of his career best, set during the 2019-20 WHL season with the Saskatoon Blades.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by Saskatoon in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft and was acquired by Everett via trade in August of 2021. In 50 career WHL regular season appearances with the Blades and Silvertips, MacInnes holds a 31-10-2-1 record, a 2.71 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and six shutouts.

MacInnes has now earned WHL Goaltender of the Week honours on two occasions this season; he was also tabbed with the weekly award for the week ending October 17, 2021.

His Everett Silvertips are scheduled return to action Friday, February 11 with an away contest versus the Kelowna Rockets (7:05 p.m. PT, Prospera Place).