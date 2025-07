Silvertips’ Bear signs ELC with Red Wings

Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Bear led the Silvertips in scoring in 2024-25 with 82 points despite his season coming to an end on March 9. He also hit the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career to become just the seventh Silvertip to achieve that feat.

A sixth round pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Bear has gone on to play 142 games with the Silvertips where he’s recorded 141 points (66 goals).

Detroit selected the West St. Paul, MN., native 13th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.