Sharks sign Musty to three-year ELC

Sudbury Wolves forward Quentin Musty has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.

Musty’s 78 points in 2022-23 were a career high and ranked second among all Wolves skaters. Musty, who had a seven-point outing Dec. 4, was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team in 2022 and represented the USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

A native of Hamburg, N.Y., he also participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase in August.

The first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Musty has 109 points (38 goals) in 103 games with the Wolves.

San Jose selected Musty 26th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.