Sharks ink Furlong to entry-level deal

The San Jose Sharks have signed Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Jake Furlong to a three-year entry-level contract.

Furlong hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his QMJHL career in 2022-23 while his seven goals were also a new career best. In the postseason, he added 11 points in 21 games as Halifax reached the QMJHL finals.

“I’m super excited and humbled to be signing with the Sharks,” Furlong said. It’s a dream come true and I’m happy to be able to share this moment with my teammates, coaches and especially my family who helped me get here.”

Halifax selected Furlong 22nd overall in the 2020 QMJHL Draft and has gone on to amass 102 points (12 goals) in 173 games with the Herd.

San Jose took the Upper Tantallon, N.S., native 140th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.