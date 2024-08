Senators sign first round pick Yakemchuk

The Ottawa Senators have signed Calgary Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to a three-year entry-level contract.

Yakemchuk led WHL defenceman in 2023-24 with 30 goals while his 71 points ranked fifth. His 30 goals set a new Hitmen franchise record for a defenceman while he became the first draft-eligible WHL blueliner to find the back of the net 30 times since Swift Current’s Ian White in 2002. Alongside Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh, it marked the first time in CHL history that two draft-eligible defencemen scored 30-plus goals in the same season.

The 18-year-old was selected to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team as well as the CHL’s Second All-Star Team.

A third round pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Yakemchuk has played 189 games for Calgary where he’s recorded 131 points to rank seventh in franchise scoring among d-men.

Internationally, the Calgary native won bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Ottawa selected Yakemchuk seventh overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.