MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS, ANDROID & ROKU TV
May 4, 2021

Second round schedule of President Cup Playoffs unveiled

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the second round of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs presented by Maxi and Vidéotron.

All Quebec-based teams will be play at Quebec City’s Vidéotron Centre while the Charlottetown Islanders and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan will battle at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, QC. The decision was made following discussions with Public Health officials of both New Brunswick and Prince Edouard Island. In essence, it became impossible to hold the Maritimes Division final in those provinces within the timelines set forth by the League for the completion of the playoffs.

 

Val-d’Or (1-QC) vs Rimouski (10-QC) 

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-07 1 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-08 7:30 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-10 1 PM Val-d’Or Rimouski Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-12* 7:30 PM Val-d’Or Rimouski Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-14* 1 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary 

 

Chicoutimi (2-QC) vs Quebec City (6-QC)  

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-07 7:30 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-09 1 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-10 7:30 PM Chicoutimi Québec Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-12* 1 PM Chicoutimi Québec Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-14* 7:30 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary 

 

Victoriaville (4-QC) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (5-QC) 

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-08 1 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-09 7:30 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-11 7 PM Victoriaville Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-13* 7 PM Victoriaville Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Vidéotron
2021-05-15* 4 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary 

 

Charlottetown (1-MAR) vs Acadie-Bathurst (2-MAR) 

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-05-08 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto
2021-05-09 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto
2021-05-11 7 PM Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst Centre Gervais Auto
2021-05-13* 7 PM Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst Centre Gervais Auto
2021-05-15* 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto

* if necessary 

More News
Knights grad Houser wins unforgettable NHL debut
2 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Fraser Minten (May 3)
3 hours ago
ICE forward Geekie named WHL Rookie of the Month
21 hours ago
Oil Kings goaltender Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Month
21 hours ago
ICE forward Krebs named WHL Player of the Month
21 hours ago
Chiefs forward Beckman named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
21 hours ago