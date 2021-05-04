Second round schedule of President Cup Playoffs unveiled

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the second round of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs presented by Maxi and Vidéotron.

All Quebec-based teams will be play at Quebec City’s Vidéotron Centre while the Charlottetown Islanders and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan will battle at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, QC. The decision was made following discussions with Public Health officials of both New Brunswick and Prince Edouard Island. In essence, it became impossible to hold the Maritimes Division final in those provinces within the timelines set forth by the League for the completion of the playoffs.

Val-d’Or (1-QC) vs Rimouski (10-QC)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-07 1 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-08 7:30 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-10 1 PM Val-d’Or Rimouski Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-12* 7:30 PM Val-d’Or Rimouski Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-14* 1 PM Rimouski Val-d’Or Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary

Chicoutimi (2-QC) vs Quebec City (6-QC)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-07 7:30 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-09 1 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-10 7:30 PM Chicoutimi Québec Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-12* 1 PM Chicoutimi Québec Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-14* 7:30 PM Québec Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary

Victoriaville (4-QC) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (5-QC)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-08 1 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-09 7:30 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-11 7 PM Victoriaville Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-13* 7 PM Victoriaville Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Vidéotron 2021-05-15* 4 PM Blainville-Boisbriand Victoriaville Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary

Charlottetown (1-MAR) vs Acadie-Bathurst (2-MAR)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-05-08 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto 2021-05-09 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto 2021-05-11 7 PM Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst Centre Gervais Auto 2021-05-13* 7 PM Charlottetown Acadie-Bathurst Centre Gervais Auto 2021-05-15* 4 PM Acadie-Bathurst Charlottetown Centre Gervais Auto

* if necessary