Second round schedule of President Cup Playoffs unveiled
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the second round of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs presented by Maxi and Vidéotron.
All Quebec-based teams will be play at Quebec City’s Vidéotron Centre while the Charlottetown Islanders and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan will battle at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, QC. The decision was made following discussions with Public Health officials of both New Brunswick and Prince Edouard Island. In essence, it became impossible to hold the Maritimes Division final in those provinces within the timelines set forth by the League for the completion of the playoffs.
Val-d’Or (1-QC) vs Rimouski (10-QC)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-07
|1 PM
|Rimouski
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-08
|7:30 PM
|Rimouski
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-10
|1 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Rimouski
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-12*
|7:30 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Rimouski
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-14*
|1 PM
|Rimouski
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Vidéotron
* if necessary
Chicoutimi (2-QC) vs Quebec City (6-QC)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-07
|7:30 PM
|Québec
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-09
|1 PM
|Québec
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-10
|7:30 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Québec
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-12*
|1 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Québec
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-14*
|7:30 PM
|Québec
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Vidéotron
* if necessary
Victoriaville (4-QC) vs Blainville-Boisbriand (5-QC)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-08
|1 PM
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Victoriaville
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-09
|7:30 PM
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Victoriaville
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-11
|7 PM
|Victoriaville
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-13*
|7 PM
|Victoriaville
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Centre Vidéotron
|2021-05-15*
|4 PM
|Blainville-Boisbriand
|Victoriaville
|Centre Vidéotron
* if necessary
Charlottetown (1-MAR) vs Acadie-Bathurst (2-MAR)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-05-08
|4 PM
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Charlottetown
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-05-09
|4 PM
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Charlottetown
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-05-11
|7 PM
|Charlottetown
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-05-13*
|7 PM
|Charlottetown
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-05-15*
|4 PM
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Charlottetown
|Centre Gervais Auto
* if necessary