Seattle prospect Dragicevic traded to Raiders in exchange for Utah’s Goldsmith

The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Lukas Dragicevic from the Tri-City Americans.

In addition, the Raiders also received Eric Kahl as well as a seventh round pick in 2025. In return, the Americans acquired Utah Hockey Club prospect Terrell Goldsmith, Grady Martin, Nathan Preston and a third round pick in 2025.

Dragicevic had 14 goals and 50 points from the Americans’ blue line in 2023-24 to rank 15th in scoring among WHL d-men. A year ago, the 19-year-old had 75 points. Dragicevic, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, departs Tri-City ranked fourth in franchise scoring among defencemen with 157 points across 202 appearances.

Internationally, the Richmond, B.C., native won bronze with Canada at the 2023 U18 World Championships. He was the 57th overall pick by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Goldsmith matched his career high with three goals last season while his 15 points were a new personal best. Across parts of four seasons with the Raiders, the Fort St. James, B.C., native appeared in 185 games after he was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft.

The 19-year-old d-man was the 102nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.