Sea Dogs to face Tigers in #KiaCHLeCup Championship after eliminating Titan

Wednesday’s semi-final action in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia featured a best-of-three series between the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Saint John Sea Dogs.

Comeback = ✅ Riley Bezeau wins 2⃣ straight games after going down 1-0 and he's on his way to the FINALS of the #KiaCHLeCup.

Won't be the last time we see our NB rivals, congrats to Dylan and the Titan on a great tourney. We'll see @tigershockey in the finals tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/Fodhuv23aN — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 17, 2020

Game 1: Acadie-Bathurst Titan 10 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs 6

The Titan reached double digits in Wednesday’s opener, coming away with a thrilling 10-6 victory over the Sea Dogs. In all, the 16-goal game marked the most prolific contest of the tournament and counted three players scoring hat tricks, including a pair of Acadie-Bathurst forwards in Cole Huckins, a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft whose three-goal effort included one each shorthanded and on the powerplay, as well fellow forward Logan Chisholm, with two of his tallies coming in the closing minute. Meanwhile, Titan representative Dylan Champagne again lit the lamp, chipping in for the winning side.

Game 2: Acadie-Bathurst Titan 0 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs 6

The Sea Dogs came with renewed efforts in the second contest, tying the series at one win aside following a convincing 6-0 victory. Forward Joshua Roy, the top pick from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, came up with his second-straight two-goal game, opening the middle frame with back-to-back markers. Also extending his goal streak for the Sea Dogs was San Jose Sharks prospect Vladislav Kotkov to help the Sea Dogs led by Riley Bezeau set up a series-deciding Game 3.

Game 3: Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs 4

Tallying twice in the opening two minutes courtesy of Nicholas Girouard and Kotkov, the Sea Dogs never trailed in Game 3, ultimately coming away with a 4-2 decision that also counted goals from 2021 NHL Draft prospect Peter Reynolds as well as fellow frontman Liam Leonard. With the win, the Sea Dogs advance to the Championship Final in a best-of-three versus the Medicine Hat Tigers set for Thursday.