Sea Dogs select Alexis Joseph first overall in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Alexis Joseph, the top prospect according to the QMJHL’s CSR, was selected first overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast, this evening, at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

The Sea Dogs were selecting at No. 1 for the first time since 2019, when they opted for forward Joshua Roy.

Joseph, a 6’4” winger, collected 56 points (23-33) in 42 games this season with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix in Quebec’s U18 AAA League.

With the second pick, after a transaction with the Victoriaville Tigres, the Rimouski Océanic selected forward Zack Arsenault from the Séminaire Saint-François Blizzard.

Defenseman Malik L’Italien, from Stanstead College, heard his name called immediately after, by the Halifax Mooseheads.

In front of their fans, the Québec Remparts also opted for a defenseman, Thomas Charbonneau, who spent last season south of the border with Shattuck St-Mary’s.

Rounding out the Top 5, with the first-ever selection in its history, the Newfoundland Regiment opted for a local product in York Simcoe forward Benjamin Veitch.

The 2025 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, continues Saturday morning at 10am ET with rounds 2 to 12.