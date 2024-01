Sea Dogs acquire Blue Jackets prospect Peddle

The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Peddle from the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

In return, the Volts received Anthony Biakabutuka, Noah Reinhart and a fifth round pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.

Peddle had tallied 14 points (six goals) in 37 games this year and in 166 games with Drummondville, amassed 90 points (47 goals).

The Nova Scotia native was the final pick, 224th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Peddle was selected second overall in the 2021 QMJHL Draft.