Scholastic Players for the month of February 2021
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proud to highlight the remarkable performance of its student-athletes, both on the ice and at school, during the month of February 2021. This award promotes the excellence and the perseverance of the student-athletes who are an integral part of our league.
The recipients were determined by the academic advisors of the 18 teams, who do an outstanding job of supporting our student-athletes in their educational endeavours while having a significant impact on their lives.
Over the past 12 years, the QMJHL and its teams have supported hundreds of student-athletes who work diligently at excelling in school while they pursue their passion of playing hockey.
|Team
|Player
|Program
|Institution
|BAT
|Ben Allison
|Business
|Acadia University
|BAC
|Émile Chouinard
|Grade 12
|Northern Pre University
|BLB
|Jonathan Fauchon
|Secondary 5
|Académie les Estacades
|CAP
|François-James Bureau
|Secondary 5
|Académie les Estacades
|CHA
|William Trudeau
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|CHI
|Matteo Mann
|Grade 11
|Tantramar Regional High School
|DRU
|Charles-Antoine Dumont
|Natural Science
|Cégep de Drummondville
|GAT
|Justin Bergeron
|Natural Science
|Cégep de l’Ouataouais
|HAL
|Brady James
|Grade 12
|Prince Andrew High School
|MON
|Jacob Hudson
|Sports Management
|University of New Brunswick
|QUE
|Théo Rochette
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|RIM
|Alexandre Lefebvre
|Secondary 5
|Académie les Estacades
|ROU
|Mathieu Gagnon
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|SNB
|Kale McCallum
|Business Administration
|UNB Saint John
|SHA
|William Veillette
|Social Science
|Cégep Shawinigan
|SHE
|Anthony Munroe-Boucher
|Social Science
|Cégep de Sherbrooke
|VDO
|Gabriel Villeneuve
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|VIC
|Maxime Pellerin
|Social Science
|Cégep de Victoriaville