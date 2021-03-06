MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV | CALGARY VS RED DEER AT 6 PM MT | EDMONTON VS MEDICINE HAT AT 7 PM MT
March 6, 2021

Scholastic Players for the month of February 2021

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proud to highlight the remarkable performance of its student-athletes, both on the ice and at school, during the month of February 2021. This award promotes the excellence and the perseverance of the student-athletes who are an integral part of our league.

The recipients were determined by the academic advisors of the 18 teams, who do an outstanding job of supporting our student-athletes in their educational endeavours while having a significant impact on their lives.

Over the past 12 years, the QMJHL and its teams have supported hundreds of student-athletes who work diligently at excelling in school while they pursue their passion of playing hockey.

 

Team Player Program Institution
BAT Ben Allison Business Acadia University
BAC Émile Chouinard Grade 12 Northern Pre University
BLB Jonathan Fauchon Secondary 5 Académie les Estacades
CAP François-James Bureau Secondary 5 Académie les Estacades
CHA William Trudeau Social Science Cégep à distance
CHI Matteo Mann Grade 11 Tantramar Regional High School
DRU Charles-Antoine Dumont Natural Science Cégep de Drummondville
GAT Justin Bergeron Natural Science Cégep de l’Ouataouais
HAL Brady James Grade 12 Prince Andrew High School
MON Jacob Hudson Sports Management University of New Brunswick
QUE Théo Rochette Social Science Cégep à distance
RIM Alexandre Lefebvre Secondary 5 Académie les Estacades
ROU Mathieu Gagnon Social Science Cégep à distance
SNB Kale McCallum Business Administration UNB Saint John
SHA William Veillette Social Science Cégep Shawinigan
SHE Anthony Munroe-Boucher Social Science Cégep de Sherbrooke
VDO Gabriel Villeneuve Social Science Cégep à distance
VIC Maxime Pellerin Social Science Cégep de Victoriaville

 

More News
OHL Mourns the Loss of Walter Gretzky, Canada's Hockey Dad
10 hours ago
QMJHL Top 10 | Check out the best goals from February 2021!
10 hours ago
Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results
10 hours ago
Western Hockey League announces next three weeks of Central Division schedule for 2020-21 Regular Season
10 hours ago
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Calgary Hitmen
10 hours ago
Josh Prokop named 27th captain in Hitmen franchise history
10 hours ago