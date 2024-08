Schmidt sets tone early as Canada wins second straight at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada

Canada moved to 2-0-0 at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Tuesday night and it was the Vancouver Giants’ Cameron Schmidt who led the charge early on.

The 17-year-old scored twice in a 4:07 span in the first period to set the tone for Canada in a 5-1 win over Slovakia.

“Last night I had a couple of breakaways and couldn’t finish so it was definitely nice to get on the board [tonight] and [it was] a big boost to my confidence,” he said.

Schmidt buried a rebound 3:53 into the game to open the scoring before he converted on the power play 4:07 later as he took advantage of Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers’ pass from behind the net.

“What a feed, what a finish!” Schmidt has two goals in 4:07! #HlinkaGretzkyCup https://t.co/tXdqI4yd1o pic.twitter.com/WuZDPEwAZ4 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 7, 2024

In his maiden WHL campaign in 2023-24, the Prince George, B.C., native finished sixth in WHL rookie scoring with 58 points while he was one of just four players to reach the 30-goal plateau. Schmidt had the scoring touch at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge too where he scored five times in eight games that included the overtime game-winner against the USA in the final as he helped lead Canada White to gold.

As he demonstrated Tuesday, one of the Schmidt’s biggest strengths is his shot. He is one of two players, alongside Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna, on Canada’s roster that scored more than 30 goals last season.

And the two of them have history as well.

In 2021-22, Schmidt played a handful of games alongside McKenna with the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18’s. At the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the pair have been reunited on Canada’s top line alongside Seattle’s Braeden Cootes to form an all-WHL attack.

“We played together when we were younger so we’re getting that chemistry back,” Schmidt said. “He’s an unreal player to play with so it’s pretty easy to play with him. He’s always been an unreal, skilled player. He’s been building over time and getting better and better and I’m really happy to see what he’s been doing so far.”

The 2024-25 season will be a big one for Schmidt as he enters his NHL Draft year. But while he’s excited to hear his named called, he’s motivated to get back to work with the Giants.

Vancouver fell in the first round of the WHL Playoffs a year ago but Schmidt will help lead a young core that includes Ty Halaburda, Connor Levis (WPG), Colton Roberts (SJ) and Tyler Thorpe (MTL) while Jaden Lipinski (CGY) and/or Samuel Honzek (CGY) could return for their ’04 season.

“This [tournament] is a good start to the Draft,” Schmidt said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s always going to be in the back of our minds but I’m [also] looking forward to getting to the season.”

In November, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada will take place where the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL’s three member leagues will face off against the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP) in a two-game series. More details will be made available soon.