March 2, 2021

Schedule released for Titan, Wildcats and Sea Dogs

QMJHL

 

On Saturday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced that New Brunswick teams will return to competition starting the week of March 8th. Today, the League unveiled their schedules for March 2021.

The following schedule is subject to change depending on Nova Scotia and PEI’s evolving situation as some games can be postponed and/or added to the schedule should they obtain Public Health approval.

# Visiting team Home team Date Time
141 Saint John Acadie-Bathurst 2021-03-09 19:00
204 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2021-03-11 19:00
180 Saint John Moncton 2021-03-13 19:00
155 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 2021-03-14 15:00
248 Moncton Saint John 2021-03-17 19:00
309 Saint John Acadie-Bathurst 2021-03-19 19:00
307 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2021-03-20 19:00
327 Moncton Saint John 2021-03-21 15:00
188 Moncton Acadie-Bathurst 2021-03-24 19:00
235 Saint John Moncton 2021-03-26 19:00
254 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 2021-03-27 19:00
225 Moncton Acadie-Bathurst 2021-03-28 15:00
