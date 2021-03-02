Schedule released for Titan, Wildcats and Sea Dogs
On Saturday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced that New Brunswick teams will return to competition starting the week of March 8th. Today, the League unveiled their schedules for March 2021.
The following schedule is subject to change depending on Nova Scotia and PEI’s evolving situation as some games can be postponed and/or added to the schedule should they obtain Public Health approval.
|#
|Visiting team
|Home team
|Date
|Time
|141
|Saint John
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2021-03-09
|19:00
|204
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Moncton
|2021-03-11
|19:00
|180
|Saint John
|Moncton
|2021-03-13
|19:00
|155
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Saint John
|2021-03-14
|15:00
|248
|Moncton
|Saint John
|2021-03-17
|19:00
|309
|Saint John
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2021-03-19
|19:00
|307
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Moncton
|2021-03-20
|19:00
|327
|Moncton
|Saint John
|2021-03-21
|15:00
|188
|Moncton
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2021-03-24
|19:00
|235
|Saint John
|Moncton
|2021-03-26
|19:00
|254
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Saint John
|2021-03-27
|19:00
|225
|Moncton
|Acadie-Bathurst
|2021-03-28
|15:00