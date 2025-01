Schaefer tops Button’s latest 2025 NHL Draft rankings as 34 CHL players listed

TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button has listed 34 CHL players in his latest rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seven of the Top 10 players listed are from the CHL and are led by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer at no. 1.

“Players that really control the game are rare,” Button said. “I see Schaefer as Drew Doughty-like. Doesn’t matter what the situation is, doesn’t matter who [they’re] up against, they control the game.

“The skating is superb. He’s competitive. He’s in the hard areas of the game.”

Brampton’s Porter Martone is listed at no. 3 while Saginaw’s Michael Misa comes in at no. 5. Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (no. 6), Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (no. 7), Brandon’s Roger McQueen (no. 8) and Kitchener’s Cameron Reid (no. 10) round out the Top 10.

“Caleb makes teams better and everybody around him better,” Button said. “He doesn’t do it with a lot of flash. He just does it with a real, consistent substance. Highly intelligent, highly competitive. His skills aren’t of the ‘wow’ nature but his impact is significant.”

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles.