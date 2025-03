Schaefer still at no. 1 but Misa rises in Button’s latest 2025 NHL Draft rankings

TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button has kept Erie Otters defenceman at no. 1 in his latest rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

However, the Saginaw Spirit’s Michael Misa, on the heels of a CHL best 134 points in the regular season, has climbed to no. 2. Button had him at no. 5 in his initial rankings in January.

“He’s been brilliant,” Button said. “He’s a hell of a player.”

Mississauga’s Porter Martone (no. 3), Brandon’s Roger McQueen (no. 5), Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (no. 7), Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (no. 8) and Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (no. 10) all feature in the Top 10.

“Porter Martone, he’s a winner,” said Button. “He’s in it to win it. There might be players with a little more skill and a little more flash and dash. I go into a game that I know is going to be hard, I want Porter Martone on my team.”

In all, Button names 34 CHL players in his list of 64.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.