Schaefer pens ELC with Oilers

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Schaefer was selected 32nd overall by Edmonton in the 2022 NHL Draft after a 32-goal, 58-point season with the T-Birds. The Edmonton native would add another 21 points (six goals) in 25 games as Seattle reached the WHL Championship Series.

“It’s a dream come true, Schaefer said. “You dream of this as a little kid, so for it to become a reality, it’s awesome and I can’t wait to get things going.”

His 32 goals last season were the second most on the Thunderbirds while his 58 points placed him fifth.

Schaefer turned himself into a first-round selection in the NHL Draft after he was the 164th overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.