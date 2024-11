Sawchyn pens ELC with Panthers

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Gracyn Sawchyn has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings in scoring this season with 20 points while his eight goals are tied for the team lead.

The first overall pick in the 2020 WHL US Prospect Draft, Sawchyn won a WHL title as a rookie with Seattle in 2023 when he played at a point-per-game pace across 58 contests.

The 19-year-old was traded to Edmonton Dec. 27 2023 and has played 49 games with the Oil Kings. Over 124 WHL games, he’s recorded 142 points (45 goals).

Florida selected Sawchyn 63rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.