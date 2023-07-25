MENU
July 25, 2023

Savoie inks entry-level deal with Chicago

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Gatineau Olympiques forward Samuel Savoie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last season, Savoie established new career highs in goals (26), assists (33) and points (59). In 60 games, the Moncton, N.B., native recorded a +30 rating.

The fourth overall pick by the Olympiques in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, Savoie has recorded 101 points (46 goals) in 151 games with the franchise.

Chicago selected Savoie 81st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

