Saturday Highlights: Homecoming heroics in Erie

ERIE 4, SAGINAW 3 – OT

– Brendan Sellan scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot to give the Erie Otters a 4-3 win in their home opener. First instance of an Otters OT penalty shot since Jan. 24, 2007 when Frank Grzeszczak did not score on his attempt.

– Brett Bressette tied the game with less than seven minutes remaining to force overtime.

– Brendan Hoffmann and Elias Cohen added Erie goals as the Otters outshot Saginaw 36-26.

– Matyas Sapovaliv, Pavel Mintyukov and Nick Wong scored Saginaw goals as the Spirit picked up a point.

– Saginaw rookie Andrew Oke made his OHL debut, stopping 32 of 36.

– The Otters win their third straight home opener, doing so in front of 3,623 at Erie Insurance Arena.

OTTAWA 3, BARRIE 0

– Will Cranley stopped a perfect 28 shots to backstop the Barber Poles to a 3-0 shutout over the Colts in front of a national audience on CBC Sports.

– Ottawa’s goals came from Vsevolod Gaidamak, Jack Beck and Cameron Tolnai.

– Beck, a Calgary Flames prospect, now has seven goals in seven games.

– 67’s forward Dylan Robinson returned to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension.

– Barrie’s Matteo Lalama finished the afternoon with 15 saves on 17 shots.

NIAGARA 4, MISSISSAUGA 2

– Cameron Peters, Jake Uberti and Brice Cooke all scored their second goal of the season before Aidan Castle chipped in his third as the IceDogs rebounded with a win on home ice.

– Cameron Butler recorded two assists and Danil Gushchin pushed his point streak to three games with a helper of his own.

– Aidan Prueter scored his first of the season while first round 2021 Priority Selection choice Luke Misa scored his first OHL goal for the Steelheads.

– Tucker Tynan stopped 29 of 31 as the Dogs were outshot 31-23 in the win.

ICEDOGS WIN!!!? Final score: NIA 4 | MIS 2 Shots

NIA: 23

NORTH BAY 4, SAULT STE. MARIE 2

– The Battalion avenged an 8-5 loss to the Hounds on Friday, scoring four times on 17 shots in a 4-2 win.

– Montreal Canadiens prospect Joe Vrbetic turned aside 31 shots to record the win.

– San Jose Sharks pick Brandon Coe scored his team-leading sixth goal, extending his point streak to eight games.

– First round 2021 pick Owen Outwater joined fellow Troops forward Michael Podolioukh in scoring his first OHL goal.

– Troops defender and former first overall choice Ty Nelson scored the game winning goal.

– Tye Kartye accounted for both Soo goals, climbing into the League goal-scoring lead with eight on the campaign.

OWEN SOUND 5, WINDSOR 1

– Mack Guzda stopped a season-high 49 shots to backstop the Owen Sound Attack to a 5-1 win on home ice.

– The Bears bounce-back from consecutive losses, defeating the Spits after falling to them 7-4 on the road Thursday night.

– Ethan Burroughs and Logan LeSage both had a goal and an assist.

– Defenceman Andrew Perrott registered a pair of assists and leads the Attack with 11 points (1-10–11) through seven games.

– Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito ended Guzda’s shutout bid with eight seconds left in regulation, scoring his fourth of the season.

– Windsor outshot Owen Sound 50-29 as the Attack improve to 2-4-0-1.

