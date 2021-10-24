MENU
October 24, 2021

Saturday Highlights: Homecoming heroics in Erie

Ontario Hockey League

 

ERIE 4, SAGINAW 3 – OT
Brendan Sellan scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot to give the Erie Otters a 4-3 win in their home opener. First instance of an Otters OT penalty shot since Jan. 24, 2007 when Frank Grzeszczak did not score on his attempt.
Brett Bressette tied the game with less than seven minutes remaining to force overtime.
Brendan Hoffmann and Elias Cohen added Erie goals as the Otters outshot Saginaw 36-26.
Matyas Sapovaliv, Pavel Mintyukov and Nick Wong scored Saginaw goals as the Spirit picked up a point.
– Saginaw rookie Andrew Oke made his OHL debut, stopping 32 of 36.
– The Otters win their third straight home opener, doing so in front of 3,623 at Erie Insurance Arena.
GAME CENTRE

OTTAWA 3, BARRIE 0
Will Cranley stopped a perfect 28 shots to backstop the Barber Poles to a 3-0 shutout over the Colts in front of a national audience on CBC Sports.
– Ottawa’s goals came from Vsevolod Gaidamak, Jack Beck and Cameron Tolnai.
– Beck, a Calgary Flames prospect, now has seven goals in seven games.
– 67’s forward Dylan Robinson returned to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension.
– Barrie’s Matteo Lalama finished the afternoon with 15 saves on 17 shots.
GAME CENTRE

 

NIAGARA 4, MISSISSAUGA 2
Cameron Peters, Jake Uberti and Brice Cooke all scored their second goal of the season before Aidan Castle chipped in his third as the IceDogs rebounded with a win on home ice.
Cameron Butler recorded two assists and Danil Gushchin pushed his point streak to three games with a helper of his own.
Aidan Prueter scored his first of the season while first round 2021 Priority Selection choice Luke Misa scored his first OHL goal for the Steelheads.
Tucker Tynan stopped 29 of 31 as the Dogs were outshot 31-23 in the win.
GAME CENTRE

NORTH BAY 4, SAULT STE. MARIE 2
– The Battalion avenged an 8-5 loss to the Hounds on Friday, scoring four times on 17 shots in a 4-2 win.
– Montreal Canadiens prospect Joe Vrbetic turned aside 31 shots to record the win.
– San Jose Sharks pick Brandon Coe scored his team-leading sixth goal, extending his point streak to eight games.
– First round 2021 pick Owen Outwater joined fellow Troops forward Michael Podolioukh in scoring his first OHL goal.
– Troops defender and former first overall choice Ty Nelson scored the game winning goal.
Tye Kartye accounted for both Soo goals, climbing into the League goal-scoring lead with eight on the campaign.
GAME CENTRE

OWEN SOUND 5, WINDSOR 1
Mack Guzda stopped a season-high 49 shots to backstop the Owen Sound Attack to a 5-1 win on home ice.
– The Bears bounce-back from consecutive losses, defeating the Spits after falling to them 7-4 on the road Thursday night.
Ethan Burroughs and Logan LeSage both had a goal and an assist.
– Defenceman Andrew Perrott registered a pair of assists and leads the Attack with 11 points (1-10–11) through seven games.
– Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito ended Guzda’s shutout bid with eight seconds left in regulation, scoring his fourth of the season.
– Windsor outshot Owen Sound 50-29 as the Attack improve to 2-4-0-1.
GAME CENTRE

