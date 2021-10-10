Saturday Highlights: Home Opener heroics in Hamilton

HAMILTON 5, BARRIE 4 – OT

– The Bulldogs recovered from a 4-1 deficit, scoring three times in the latter half of the third period to force overtime.

– Dallas Stars prospect Artem Grushnikov scored the overtime winner with 1:07 to go in the extra frame for his first OHL goal.

– Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak was in on four of five Hamilton goals, recording two goals and two assists including a helper on the game winner.

– Colorado Avalanche first round pick Oskar Olausson scored in a second straight game for Barrie.

– The Bulldogs were outshot 38-28, with goaltender Marco Costantini making 34 saves for the win.

– Barrie’s Tanner Wickware made his first career OHL start in goal.

NIAGARA 3, OSHAWA 2 – SO

– Cameron Butler, Rodwin Dionicio and Juan Copeland scored shootout markers to lift the Niagara IceDogs to a 3-2 win in their home opener.

– Tucker Tynan earned first star honours, making 32 saves before stopping four-of-six in the shootout.

– Oshawa rookie Calum Ritchie scored in a second straight game and was later successful in a shootout attempt.

– Daniel Michaud tied the score at two with 4:11 remaining in the third period to force overtime.

FLINT 3, ERIE 0

– Luke Cavallin earned first star honours, making 35 saves to record his first career OHL shutout.

– Braeden Kressler opened the scoring shorthanded before Coulson Pitre scored his first OHL goal in the third period.

– Brennan Othmann scored the OHL season’s first penalty shot goal to make it 3-0 6:56 into the third.

– Erie rookie Nolan LaLonde turned aside 30 shots in his OHL debut.

– Marks the third time the Firebirds have shutout an opponent in a season-opener in their six-year history.

MISSISSAUGA 7, KINGSTON 2

– Mississauga climbed out to a 7-0 lead before the Frontenacs scored twice midway through the third.

– Luca Del Bel Belluz earned first star recognition with a career-high three points including a goal and an assist.

– James Hardie scored twice for the Trout, elipsing the 50 career goal mark.

– Big Danish blueliner Kasper Larsen recorded three assists in his OHL debut, while Kai Schwindt and Owen Beck both scored their first career goals.

– Francesco Arcuri had a goal and an assist for the Frontenacs.

– Joe Ranger got the season-opening start for Mississauga, making 33 saves in the win.

SUDBURY 6, SAULT STE. MARIE 3

– The Wolves skated to a second consecutive 6-3 win, this time defeating the rival Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie.

– Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Thompson earned first star honours for a second straight night, recording a goal and three assists.

– Ryan Smith and Giordano Biondi both scored twice for Sudbury while goaltender Mitchell Weeks made 33 saves.

– Greyhounds 2021 first round pick Justin Cloutier scored his first OHL goal.

LONDON 4, OWEN SOUND 3

– Abakar Kazbekov broke up a 3-3 tie with 4:18 remaining in the third period as the Knights claimed their second straight one-goal victory over Owen Sound.

– Newly-named captain Luke Evangelista scored twice for the Knights while Stuart Rolofs scored his first OHL goal.

– Ethan Burroughs needed just 28 seconds to open the scoring for the Attack.

– Owen Sound defender Sam Sedley recorded two assists.

– Brett Brochu turned away 29 shots for the win opposite Mack Guzda, who stopped 39 of 43.

KITCHENER 5, GUELPH 4

– Overage defenceman Justin Nolet scored the winner for Kitchener with 1:02 remaining in regulation.

– Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov scored his first OHL hat-trick while Braeden Bowman accounted for Guelph’s additional goal.

– Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj recorded three assists in the win while rookie Carson Rehkopf had two.

– Rangers rookie Jackson Parsons made 27 saves for his first career OHL win.

