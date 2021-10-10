MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 10, 2021

Saturday Highlights: Home Opener heroics in Hamilton

Ontario Hockey League

 

HAMILTON 5, BARRIE 4 – OT
– The Bulldogs recovered from a 4-1 deficit, scoring three times in the latter half of the third period to force overtime.
– Dallas Stars prospect Artem Grushnikov scored the overtime winner with 1:07 to go in the extra frame for his first OHL goal.
– Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak was in on four of five Hamilton goals, recording two goals and two assists including a helper on the game winner.
– Colorado Avalanche first round pick Oskar Olausson scored in a second straight game for Barrie.
– The Bulldogs were outshot 38-28, with goaltender Marco Costantini making 34 saves for the win.
– Barrie’s Tanner Wickware made his first career OHL start in goal.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

NIAGARA 3, OSHAWA 2 – SO
Cameron Butler, Rodwin Dionicio and Juan Copeland scored shootout markers to lift the Niagara IceDogs to a 3-2 win in their home opener.
Tucker Tynan earned first star honours, making 32 saves before stopping four-of-six in the shootout.
– Oshawa rookie Calum Ritchie scored in a second straight game and was later successful in a shootout attempt.
Daniel Michaud tied the score at two with 4:11 remaining in the third period to force overtime.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

FLINT 3, ERIE 0
Luke Cavallin earned first star honours, making 35 saves to record his first career OHL shutout.
Braeden Kressler opened the scoring shorthanded before Coulson Pitre scored his first OHL goal in the third period.
Brennan Othmann scored the OHL season’s first penalty shot goal to make it 3-0 6:56 into the third.
– Erie rookie Nolan LaLonde turned aside 30 shots in his OHL debut.
– Marks the third time the Firebirds have shutout an opponent in a season-opener in their six-year history.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

MISSISSAUGA 7, KINGSTON 2
– Mississauga climbed out to a 7-0 lead before the Frontenacs scored twice midway through the third.
Luca Del Bel Belluz earned first star recognition with a career-high three points including a goal and an assist.
James Hardie scored twice for the Trout, elipsing the 50 career goal mark.
– Big Danish blueliner Kasper Larsen recorded three assists in his OHL debut, while Kai Schwindt and Owen Beck both scored their first career goals.
Francesco Arcuri had a goal and an assist for the Frontenacs.
Joe Ranger got the season-opening start for Mississauga, making 33 saves in the win.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

SUDBURY 6, SAULT STE. MARIE 3
– The Wolves skated to a second consecutive 6-3 win, this time defeating the rival Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie.
– Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Thompson earned first star honours for a second straight night, recording a goal and three assists.
Ryan Smith and Giordano Biondi both scored twice for Sudbury while goaltender Mitchell Weeks made 33 saves.
– Greyhounds 2021 first round pick Justin Cloutier scored his first OHL goal.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

LONDON 4, OWEN SOUND 3
Abakar Kazbekov broke up a 3-3 tie with 4:18 remaining in the third period as the Knights claimed their second straight one-goal victory over Owen Sound.
– Newly-named captain Luke Evangelista scored twice for the Knights while Stuart Rolofs scored his first OHL goal.
Ethan Burroughs needed just 28 seconds to open the scoring for the Attack.
– Owen Sound defender Sam Sedley recorded two assists.
Brett Brochu turned away 29 shots for the win opposite Mack Guzda, who stopped 39 of 43.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

KITCHENER 5, GUELPH 4
– Overage defenceman Justin Nolet scored the winner for Kitchener with 1:02 remaining in regulation.
– Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov scored his first OHL hat-trick while Braeden Bowman accounted for Guelph’s additional goal.
– Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj recorded three assists in the win while rookie Carson Rehkopf had two.
– Rangers rookie Jackson Parsons made 27 saves for his first career OHL win.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
6 days ago
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Blazers (8)
2 hours ago
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Americans (1)
2 hours ago
Highlights: Oil Kings (2) at Tigers (3) – SO
2 hours ago
Highlights: Blades (6) at Wheat Kings (2)
2 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Brady James (Oct 9)
2 hours ago
Oct. 9/21 – MISS (7) – KGN (2)
2 hours ago