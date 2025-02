Sagueneens retire Bouchard’s no. 96 jersey

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens have retired Pierre-Marc Bouchard’s no. 96.

Bouchard, who played for the Saguenéens from 2000 to 2002, made history in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with an impressive total of 235 points (84 goals) in 136 games. He particularly stood out during the 2001-2002 season when, at just 17 years old, he dominated the league by winning the scoring title with a total of 140 points (46 goals) in just 69 games.

Thanks to his exceptional performances, Bouchard was selected 8th overall in the 2002 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. He then made his NHL debut at the age of 18 and played 10 seasons where he played 593 games and recorded 356 points (110 goals). After his time in Minnesota, he briefly played for the New York Islanders.

Le numéro 96 à tout jamais dans l'histoire des Saguenéens💙 Quelle cérémonie pour le retrait de chandail de Pierre-Marc Bouchard🥹#fierdetresags pic.twitter.com/1gL6EtAHZI — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) February 2, 2025

During his junior career, Bouchard earned numerous individual honours. In the 2000-2001 season, he won the QMJHL Rookie of the Year title, the Michel Bergeron Trophy (recognizing the league’s top offensive rookie), and a spot on the QMJHL All-Rookie Team. A year later, he won the Mike Bossy Trophy (best professional prospect in the QMJHL), the Michel Brière Trophy (QMJHL Most Valuable Player), and the CHL Player of the Year award, in addition to being named to the CHL First All-Star Team.

However, Bouchard’s impact was not limited to his playing days. After his on-ice career, the Sherbrooke, QC., native took on a management role with the Saguenéens for several years, contributing to the organization beyond his time as a player.

Bouchard joins Gilbert Delorme (no. 5), Jean-Marc Richard (no. 6), Patrice Tremblay (no. 9), Alain Côté (no. 14), David Desharnais (no. 15), Normand Léveillé (no. 16), Sylvain Locas (no. 18), Marc Fortier (no. 20), Guy Carbonneau (no. 21), Steve Gosselin (no. 23), Félix Potvin (number 29), Marc Denis (no 33), and Éric Fichaud (no. 35) among the Saguenéens legends whose numbers have been retired.