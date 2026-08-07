Saginaw’s Schmidt jumps into USA line-up in Hlinka Gretzky Cup semi-final win

Just yesterday, Sawyer Schmidt was at home in Buffalo and continuing preparation for the upcoming OHL season with Saginaw.

Twenty-four hours later, he was helping the USA reach the final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

“It’s a tremendous honour,” Schmidt said. “I had no idea, I wasn’t expecting it but I’m ready for it and to represent Saginaw and everyone [like] my family and the USA.”

After he got the call, the 16-year-old hopped across the border and drove to Toronto where he caught a flight to Edmonton to link up with his teammates. Schmidt was part of the USA’s training camp for the tournament but didn’t initially make the roster.

He said he had no inclination he was on a stand-by list in case a call-up was needed.

“Putting the jersey on, it’s more than yourself; it’s the whole country,” Schmidt said. “It’s like no other.”

Having spent time with the roster in camp, there was a level of familiarity but nevertheless, Schmidt was parachuted into the USA’s biggest game of the tournament where they beat Slovakia 5-2 to reach the gold medal game for the second straight year.

“The guys, the coaches … they made it easy on me. It’s a great group of guys, they really picked me up and helped me out on the ice.”

Schmidt’s rookie season in Sagianw saw him make 25 appearances where he had two points (1G/1A). He also played four playoff games but is excited to help the Spirit go on a deeper run next season and play in a number of scenarios.

“It’s a great organization and I am glad to be a part of it,” he said. “We’ll be a real good team next year so I am excited.”

The USA will play either Canada or Finland for gold Saturday at 7pm ET / 5pm MT.