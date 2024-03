Rousseau breaks record for most shutouts in a single QMJHL season

By Martin Therrault / LCH

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies’ goaltender William Rousseau set a QMJHL record with his eighth shutout in a single campaign on Sunday in a 4-0 home victory against the Shawinigan Cataractes.

By stopping all 30 shots directed at him, Rousseau surpassed seven netminders who were tied with him. Nick Sanza was the first, with seven shutouts for the Sherbrooke Castors in 1974-1975. Since then, Roberto Luongo (Val-d’Or), Adam Russo (Acadie-Bathurst), Kevin Poulin (Victoriaville), Philippe Cadorette (Baie-Comeau), and Zachary Émond (Rouyn-Noranda) have joined Sanza by recording seven shutouts in a season.

At 20 years old, the Trois-Rivières, QC., native is currently among the QMJHL leaders in all major categories through 46 games. He leads the league in shutouts but also in victories with 31. He ranks second with a 2.20 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

This marks Rousseau’s first season with the Huskies. Previously, he spent three seasons with Quebec from 2020-23 where he backstopped the Remparts to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and Memorial Cup last season. At the 2023 Memorial Cup, Rousseau collected the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the tournament’s most outstanding goalie while he was also selected to the All-Star Team.

A year ago he also won the Jacques-Plante Trophy, awarded to the goaltender with the best GAA in the QMJHL, at 2.22 while he also collected 35 wins in the regular season.