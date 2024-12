Rosa has jersey retired by Olympiques

Photo credit: Dominic Charette

Former Gatineau Olympiques forward Pavel Rosa had his no.55 retired Saturday afternoon.

In 165 games wearing the Gatineau uniform, the native of Most, Czechia, amassed an impressive total of 344 points (144 goals), making him the most prolific European player in the history of the organization.

In the 1995-96 season, Rosa was named the QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The following year, in 1996-97, he won the scoring title in both the QMJHL and the CHL with an impressive total of 152 points (63 goals). He was also selected to the CHL First All-Star Team and played a key role in the Olympiques’ success as he contributed to their victory in the President’s Cup and the team’s only Memorial Cup championship.

After he was selected 50th overall in the 1995 NHL Draft by Los Angeles, the 47-year-old played 36 NHL games with the Kings and recorded 18 points (five goals).

Rosa joins Jean Poulin (no. 10), Luc Robitaille (no. 15), Sam Lang (no. 16), Martin Gélinas (no. 20), Colin White (no. 24), Maxime Talbot (no. 25), Claude Giroux (no. 28), Marc Saumier (no. 32), José Théodore (no. 33), and Guy Rouleau (no. 77), as well as head coaches Pat Burns and Claude Julien, among the Olympiques alumni whose jerseys have been retired.