Roobroeck signs entry-level deal with Rangers

Oshawa Generals forward Dylan Roobroeck has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

Roobroeck had the best season of his OHL career in 2023-24 with 26 goals and 72 points. In the postseason, he tallied another 26 points to finish tied fifth in scoring as Oshawa reached the OHL Championship Series.

A third round pick in the 2020 OHL Draft by Niagara, the 19-year-old has appeared in 200 career games and has tallied 146 points (49 goals), 125 of which have come in a Gens jersey.

New York selected Roobroeck 178th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.