Roest inks ELC with Predators

Everett Silvertips co-captain Austin Roest has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Through 54 games this year, Roest’s 31 goals are tied for the team lead while he ranks fourth in points with 59. Roest has also taken 1,300 faceoffs, the second most in the WHL, and has won 53.6 per cent of his draws.

The 64th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, the 20-year-old is four games shy of 200 in his WHL career while he’s tallied 177 points with the Silvertips, the 12th most in team history.

Nashville selected Roest 175th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.