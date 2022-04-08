Road to the Memorial Cup: CHL playoff picture taking shape

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Hockey League will present a national champion, doing some from Saint John, N.B., as part of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

While clubs have their sights set on national supremacy, first comes the three regional league playoff rounds, each culminating in a championship series. To date, a handful of clubs have punched their ticket to the postseason:

Western Hockey League

Western Conference

Everett Silvertips (44-10-5-5, 98 Points)

Top Scorer: C Alex Swetlikoff (64 GP, 30-48—78)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Kamloops Blazers (46-16-2-0, 94 Points)

Top Scorer: C Logan Stankoven (55 GP, 42-54—96)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 6 (1995, 1994, 1992, 1990, 1986, 1984)

Memorial Cups: 3 (1995, 1994, 1992)

Portland Winterhawks (43-16-3-2, 91 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Cross Hanas (59 GP, 24-57—81)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 3 (2013, 1998, 1983)

Memorial Cups: 2 (1998, 1983)

Seattle Thunderbirds (40-18-4-2, 86 Points)

Top Scorer: C Jared Davidson (61 GP, 35-43—78)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 1 (2017)

Memorial Cups: 0

Kelowna Rockets (39-19-1-5, 84 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Pavel Novak (58 GP, 28-42—70)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2018

League Championships: 4 (2015, 2009, 2005, 2003)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2004)

Eastern Conference

Winnipeg ICE (49-10-3-2, 103 Points)

Top Scorer: C Matthew Savoie (61 GP, 32-52—84)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2015

League Championships: 3 (2011, 2002, 2000)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2002)

Edmonton Oil Kings (46-14-3-1, 96 Points)

Top Scorer: C Dylan Guenther (55 GP, 42-42—84)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 2 (2014, 2012)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2014)

Red Deer Rebels (43-17-2-2, 90 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains (64 GP, 38-63—101)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 1 (2001)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2001)

Moose Jaw Warriors (36-23-3-2, 77 Points)

Top Scorer: C Jagger Firkus (64 GP, 35-44—79)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Saskatoon Blades (36-26-3-1, 76 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Kyle Crnkovic (66 GP, 38-55—93)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Brandon Wheat Kings (33-25-3-2, 71 Points)

Top Scorer: C Nolan Ritchie (62 GP, 31-38—69)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2018

League Championships: 3 (2016, 1996, 1979)

Memorial Cups: 0

Ontario Hockey League

Western Conference

Windsor Spitfires (41-16-3-3, 88 Points)

Top Scorer: C Alex Swetlikoff (64 GP, 30-48—78)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 3 (2010, 2009, 1988)

Memorial Cups: 3 (2017, 2010, 2009)

London Knights (37-20-5-1, 80 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Luke Evangelista (59 GP, 53-52—105)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 4 (2016, 2013, 2012, 2005)

Memorial Cups: 2 (2016, 2005)

Flint Firebirds (38-20-1-4, 81 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Brennan Othmann (61 GP, 43-46—89)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2017

League Championships: 2 (2007, 1995)

Memorial Cups: 0

Soo Greyhounds (35-21-6-1, 77 Points)

Top Scorer: C Rory Kerins (63 GP, 40-67—107)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 3 (1992, 1991, 1985)

Memorial Cups: 1 (1993)

Guelph Storm (32-23-5-2, 71 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Sasha Pastujov (59 GP, 33-40—73)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 4 (2019, 2014, 2004, 1998)

Memorial Cups: 0

Owen Sound Attack (31-25-5-3, 70 Points)

Top Scorer: C Deni Goure (64 GP, 24-34—58)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 1 (2011)

Memorial Cups: 0

Eastern Conference

Hamilton Bulldogs (46-12-3-2, 97 Points)

Top Scorer: C Logan Morrison (57 GP, 32-61—93)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 1 (2018)

Memorial Cups: 0

North Bay Battalion (39-18-3-3, 84 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Brandon Coe (59 GP, 34-63—97)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Kingston Frontenacs (37-20-4-1, 79 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Lucas Edmonds (62 GP, 31-69—100)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2018

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Mississauga Steelheads (36-22-2-5, 79 Points)

Top Scorer: LW James Hardie (65 GP, 38-36—74)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Barrie Colts (33-22-6-1, 73 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Declan McDonnell (57 GP, 25-32—57)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2018

League Championships: 1 (2000)

Memorial Cups: 0

Oshawa Generals (29-29-1-5, 64 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Ty Tullio (62 GP, 38-43—81)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 13 (2015, 1997, 1990, 1987, 1983, 1966, 1944, 1943, 1942, 1941, 1940, 1939, 1938)

Memorial Cups: 5 (2015, 1990, 1944, 1940, 1939)

Ottawa 67’s (27-30-2-6, 62 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Vinzenz Rohrer (61 GP, 24-22—46)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2019

League Championships: 3 (2001, 1984, 1977)

Memorial Cups: 2 (1999, 1984)

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Western Conference

Sherbrooke Phoenix (38-14-2-2, 80 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Joshua Roy (54 GP, 39-59—98)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Gatineau Olympiques (31-13-10-2, 74 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Simon Pinard (57 GP, 37-43—80)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2020

League Championships: 6 (2008, 2004, 2003, 1995, 1988, 1986)

Memorial Cups: 1 (1997)

Shawinigan Cataractes (35-19-1-3, 74 Points)

Top Scorer: RW Olivier Nadeau (57 GP, 31-40—71)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 1 (2012)

Eastern Conference

Quebec Remparts (41-14-1-0, 83 Points)

Top Scorer: C Theo Rochette (54 GP, 28-54—82)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 1 (2006)

Charlottetown Islanders (38-11-7-0, 83 Points)

Top Scorer: LW Patrick Guay (56 GP, 43-39—82)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

League Championships: 0

Memorial Cups: 0

Acadie-Bathurst Titan (35-15-3-3, 76 Points)

Top Scorer: C Riley Kidney (55 GP, 27-59—86)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2021

League Championships: 2 (2018, 1999)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2018)

Saint John Sea Dogs (36-17-1-3, 76 Points)

Top Scorer: RW William Dufour (55 GP, 48-50—98)

Last Playoff Appearance: 2017

League Championships: 3 (2017, 2012, 2011)

Memorial Cups: 1 (2011)